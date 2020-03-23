The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has adjusted services, events and operations to protect Hoosiers and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
What’s open
All DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas. Entrance fees at properties have been temporarily suspended.
Campgrounds, cabins, inns. State park inn restaurants serve carry-out meals only.
All Indiana DNR-managed facilities at Brookville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden, Cagles Mill, Patoka and Monroe lakes (campgrounds, wildlife areas, and boat ramps) remain open. However, public facilities managed directly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at or below the dams at these lakes (tailwater areas, observation mounds, etc.) are closed.
As noted, campgrounds, inns and cabins remain open at this time, but for those who would prefer to cancel or reschedule due to COVID-19, we are committed to waiving fees for cancellations or transfers of reservations and to issuing refunds as requested for inn rooms, campsites, cabins, group camps or other facilities held through April 30, 2020. This time frame may be extended as the COVID-19 status evolves.
What’s closed
All property offices, while remaining open, will have restricted public access. For service at an office location contact information will be provided at the main entrance to the office.
Nature Centers, Historic Buildings and Visitor Centers, Forest Education Centers, Recreation Buildings and enclosed picnic areas.
State Park Inn pools and the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge until further notice.
The exhibit gallery at Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center. The park remains open. The interpretive center restrooms and information desk are available.
All group camps, youth tent and rally tent areas through April 30, 2020. Any groups with reservations have been contacted and fees will be refunded.
The DNR Customer Service Center in downtown Indianapolis is closed to public visits.
Events
Outdoor interpretive events will continue while following the guidance for gatherings as established by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indoor public interpretive programs will be rescheduled to outdoor locations or cancelled if appropriate outdoor locations are not available at least through April 30, 2020.
We will implement recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health and will follow other directives from the State of Indiana regarding any future closures or cancellation and rescheduling of events. Notifications of any changes will be provided directly to guests and groups with reservations, and added to our property advisories webpage and the DNR calendar.
Online and phone options
We urge the public to do business with us by phone, email, or online. Here are your options:
Indiana Fish & Wildlife Online License System
Make or change State Park Inns reservations online or by phone at
877-LODGES1 (1-877-563-4371). Call center open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The DNR Customer Service Center staff can answer questions at 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367. It is open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
