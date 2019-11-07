INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana’s drug czar announced Thursday that he is retiring effective Jan. 9 after three years on the job.
Jim McClelland was appointed as executive director of drug prevention, treatment and enforcement by Gov. Eric Holcomb to oversee the state’s efforts to combat the drug crisis. The post was created in January 2017.
McClelland announced his retirement at the meeting of Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse.
“On the day I took office, I called for an all hands on deck approach to combat the drug crisis and help more people recover, and Jim McClelland selflessly set his retirement aside to answer that call,” Holcomb said in a press release. “His passion and expertise in building systems that work to help people have given Indiana’s response to the drug crisis strong positive momentum. I’m grateful for his service to our state and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”
Since his appointment McClelland has coordinated the governor’s Next Level Recovery initiative, which worked with partners across Indiana to increase access to quality treatment for substance use, implemented prescribing guidelines and enhanced prevention efforts to help young people avoid becoming substance dependent.
Prior to taking over this position, McClellan worked with Goodwill Industries for 45 years, 41 of them he served as president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Indiana.
Over the past three years the drug epidemic has declined significantly.
Data from the CDC shows that drug overdose deaths in Indiana dare down almost 13% in 2018, improving twice as much as the national average. Opioid prescriptions in Indiana have declined 12%, falling faster than the national average.
Taking McClellan’s place, and picking up the role of chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse, is Douglas Huntsinger, who has been deputy director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement since 2017.
Huntsinger, a native of Frankton, previously served as executive producer of the Indiana State Fair and as a policy director in the office of former Governor Daniels. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Indiana Jail Overcrowding Task Force.
