INDIANAPOLIS - The Libertarian Party of Indiana selected their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, and other races during the LPIN State Convention in Indianapolis on March 7.
Donald Rainwater, a Westfield resident, is the Libertarian Party candidate for governor and William Henry, a Plainfield resident, is the candidate for lieutenant governor.
Rainwater is a 1981 graduate of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis and an eight year veteran of the United State Navy. He has spent the past 20 years in software engineering and the past seven years in information technology management. He is the chairperson of the Libertarian Party of Hamilton County. In 2019, he ran as the Libertarian candidate for Westfield mayor.
Henry, a lifelong Hoosier, lives and works in Plainfield. He is an experienced public and community relations professional with experience in the U.S. Armed Forces and Public Affairs as a photojournalist. He owns and operates a service-disabled veteran owned small business focusing on digital marketing and communications for companies and organizations in his hometown.
2020 LPIN NOMINATED CANDIDATES:
Donald Rainwater, Governor
William Henry, Lieutenant Governor
Edward Strauss, US Congress District 1
Ken Tucker, US Congress District 5
Tom Ferkinhoff, US Congress District 6
James Rodenberger, US Congress District 8
Tonya Millis, US Congress District 9
Morgan Rigg, Indiana State Representative District 52
Russell Brooksbank, Indiana State Representative District 71
Michael Rennaker, Indiana State Representative District 82
Jason Eicholtz, Indiana State Representative District 83
Crystal Henry, Indiana State Representative District 91
Mark Renholzberger, Indiana State Representative District 97
Other candidates to be nominated at county conventions around the state.
The Libertarian Party is the third largest political party in the United States and has been on the ballot in Indiana since 1994. Libertarians believe in a free-market economy; civil liberties and personal freedom for all; and a foreign policy of non-intervention, peace, and free trade.
For further information visit lpin.org or contact Tim Maguire LPIN Chairman at 317-372-6436 or chair@lpin.org.
