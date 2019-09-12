INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana has been recognized as a leader in computer science education, the state Department of Education reported Wednesday.
The 2019 State of Computer Science Education report praises Indiana for being only one of three states to increase funding for computer science education in the past year and for implementing nine recommended policies by Code.org’s advocacy coalition which includes the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Pathways Alliance.
Examples of Indiana’s implementations of the policies were called out in the 2019 report including the increase of $3 million per year for computer sciences professional development and the funding of more than 1,000 K-12 computer science educators since 2018.
“Increasing opportunities for students to further their education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is central to the Department’s mission, as well as that of Indiana’s educators, schools, and partners,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a news release.
“This new report praises the good work Indiana has accomplished and the well-rounded and robust instruction our students continue to receive. This work could not be done without the commitment of our students, school administrators, and classroom teachers. I wish to thank them for their dedication in preparing students for future success.”
The nine policies for computer science education from Code.org are creating a state plan, defining and establishing standards, allocating funds for teacher professional learning and course support, implementing clear certification pathways for teachers, creating programs at institutions of higher education to offer training for teachers, establishing dedicated positions in state and local education agencies, requiring that all secondary schools offer computer science with appropriate implementation timelines, allowing computer science to satisfy a core graduation requirement and allowing computer science to satisfy an admission requirement at institutions of higher education.
Indiana has made strides in computer science education including an 11 percent increase in the number of Indiana high schools offering at least one computer science course and a four percent increase in the number of high schools offering advanced placement courses that include AP computer science.
Indiana is also seeing an increase in the number of female and minority students taking AP computer science courses.
