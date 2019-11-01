INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana officials are temporarily suspending its requirements that Medicaid recipients work, go to school or get some kind of training to qualify for their benefits until a federal lawsuit is resolved.
Indiana’s Gateway to Work program required participants to begin reporting work or other qualifying activities in July and those who failed to do so could start losing their medical benefits in January. The Family Social Services Administration announced the suspension in a news release Thursday.
The program is being challenged in a lawsuit that was filed in September in federal court in Washington, D.C. challenging the decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Services to approve the requirements of the Gateway to Work program.
The National Health Law Program and Indiana Legal Services filed on behalf of four Hoosiers who say their access to medical care for serious conditions is in jeopardy if the program requirements take effect at the beginning of the year.
Jane Perkins, legal director at the National Health Law Program, said that this suspension is being monitored by her organization.
“We are reviewing the announcement and how it affects our pending case,” Perkins said, noting that the case challenges a number of restrictions that the state has imposed in Medicaid coverage.
The state is still encouraging members of the Medicaid program—the Healthy Indiana Plan or HIP—to report activities to the state or their health plan so that they can be connected to other state resources, including education and work programs. The FSSA said that they suspended the program to allow time for the case to be resolved.
Indiana Medicaid Director Allison Taylor that they “remain committed to operating the Gateway to Work program and to continuing to build on the early successes of the program, through which HIP members are reporting successful engagements in their workplaces, schools and communities.”
Medicaid work requirements have previously been struck down in New Hampshire, Arkansas and Kentucky. Those cases are under appeal.
