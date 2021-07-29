(OLDENBURG) - As an active member of the Indiana State Fair Advisory Committee and chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, I am excited for the State Fair to start this week.
This year, the Indiana State Fair will run from Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 22 and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Unfortunately, Indiana State Fair organizers felt it would be in the public's best interest to close the State Fair on Mondays and Tuesdays.
I strongly disagree with the position organizers have taken, as I believe this will have a negative impact across the board. What is the benefit of being closed for two days? The impact on 4-H participants as well as those who take part in open shows have not yet been determined by the Monday and Tuesday closures, but I am personally concerned that people will go to the fair and not be aware of closures.
As the old saying goes, "the show must go on." I encourage residents living in Senate District 42 to make the trip to Indianapolis to support 4-H kids, farmers and vendors from across the state.
Tickets are available for $13; advance purchase is available online or from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at the gate.
Below are five dates when admission is reduced.
BMV DISCOUNT DAY
Wednesday, Aug. 4
$6 gate admission with printed or digital voucher from IN.GOV/BMV
$3 THURSDAYS
Thursday, Aug. 5 / Aug. 12 / Aug. 19
$3 gate admission, $3 midway rides and $3 food options at each food stand
FREE INDYSTAR TICKET
Wednesday, Aug. 11
A FREE ticket to the Fair on Aug. 11 will be included in the Aug. 9 edition of the IndyStar
AAA DAY
Wednesday, Aug. 18
AAA cardholders receive FREE admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate, one valid card per person
MILITARY & FIRST RESPONDERS’ DAY
Friday, Aug. 20
First responders, current and former military, and their families receive free admission with valid ID presented at the gate.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns about the Indiana State Fair, email me at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov.
