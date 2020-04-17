INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana became one of seven states in the Midwest that will coordinate to reopen the economy in the region.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana’s partnership Thursday at his daily virtual press briefing. Holcomb will partner with governors from Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan and with health officials to plan when it’s safe for people and businesses to get back to work.
“We’re all thinking about that smart restart, opening of our states in a very gradual, methodical way if the numbers continue to hold and the numbers continue to hold,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said he is not setting a specific date to reopen the economy but said he will continue to monitor the number of cases and deaths before deciding.
“We didn’t arrive here overnight. We’re not going to get out of the woods overnight,” he said.
While governors from the Midwest and across the country weigh when and how to reopen the economy, more than 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fred Payne, commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development, said there were a little more than 118,000 unemployment claims filed during the week ending April 11.
“That number is slightly down from the previous week but is still one of the highest weekly totals of unemployment claims filed in Indiana history,” he said.
He said so far in April the state has paid out 432,740 unemployment claims. He compared this to the state only paying out about 71,000 claims during the whole month of April 2019.
He also said self-employed or private contractors will soon be able to file unemployment claims. The current software used will not allow these workers files for unemployment, even though they temporarily qualify during the pandemic.
Payne said the unemployment website should begin to accept applications from these workers on April 24, with payments set to begin on May 4.
He said the department is working to troubleshoot problems people have had calling, such as dropped calls and long wait times. He said with the high phone call volume, these were to be expected. There have been more than 800,000 phone interactions so far in April.
He said the department will continue to work on these issues and make adjustments to current or future problems that might arise.
“And we continue to ask that you be patient with this system, because with this extreme amount of calls, and this extreme amount of volume, our system is being taxed and we’re trying to make sure we make adjustments to better serve Hoosiers,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases is still rising, reported Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, at the Thursday briefing. Indiana saw 611 new cases of COVID-19 , bringing the total to 9,542 in the state. There were an additional 41 deaths reported, with 477 statewide.
Box said there are 14,000 medical workers and students not already caring for patients who completed a state survey to volunteer to relieve medical workers on the front line.
She said more than 4,000 workers have been matched with health care systems across the state to help provide relief, but the state still has nearly 6,500 health care workers available to provide relief to health care systems.
