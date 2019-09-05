The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at 11 locations around the state to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal positions and full-time opportunities.

Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Visit www.indotjobs.com to find hiring fair locations, view open positions, and learn more about INDOT careers. Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to Sept. 17, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. Candidates applying online or attending the hiring fair should have proof of commercial driver’s license (CDL). High school diploma or General Education Development (GED) certificate is preferred, but not required.

Locations

Aurora

8074 U.S. 50, Aurora, IN 47001

Bloomington

2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401

Cloverdale

10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120

Elkhart

58905 County Rd. 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne

5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Gary

7601 Melton Rd., Gary, IN 46403

Indianapolis

7105 S. Brookville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239

LaPorte

315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350

Plymouth

2845 Jack Greenlee Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563

Terre Haute

5693 E. Sony Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802

West Lafayette

2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906

