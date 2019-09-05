The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at 11 locations around the state to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal positions and full-time opportunities.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.
Visit www.indotjobs.com to find hiring fair locations, view open positions, and learn more about INDOT careers. Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to Sept. 17, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. Candidates applying online or attending the hiring fair should have proof of commercial driver’s license (CDL). High school diploma or General Education Development (GED) certificate is preferred, but not required.
Locations
Aurora
8074 U.S. 50, Aurora, IN 47001
Bloomington
2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN 47401
Cloverdale
10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120
Elkhart
58905 County Rd. 9, Elkhart, IN 46517
Fort Wayne
5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Gary
7601 Melton Rd., Gary, IN 46403
Indianapolis
7105 S. Brookville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239
LaPorte
315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350
Plymouth
2845 Jack Greenlee Dr., Plymouth, IN 46563
Terre Haute
5693 E. Sony Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802
West Lafayette
2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906
