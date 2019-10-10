INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Manufacturers Association is pleased to announce the expansion of its efforts to help manufacturers fill their workforce needs.
The Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (INFAME) was created to expand the global-best FAME training model in Indiana — and already new FAME programs are being created in the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne areas, with more regions soon to follow.
FAME USA is a nationally recognized manufacturing education program where businesses come together on a regional basis and work with higher education partners to provide an educational pathway for high school graduates. Students who complete the program graduate debt free with an in-demand associate degree and global-best job training.
Indiana has already seen success with the FAME program at the Wabash Valley INFAME chapter, which grew from the initial FAME program at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana facility, in Princeton.
INFAME’s expansion is funded in part by a grant from the Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company, Foundation. The Vectren Foundation strives to become a community catalyst in the communities where we live and work, leveraging everyday opportunities to achieve extraordinary outcomes. The Vectren Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded by non-utility-related transactions and is not an element of customers’ energy bills. Go to Vectren.com/foundation to learn more.
According to IMA President and CEO Brian Burton, “Manufacturers in Indiana need a pipeline of skilled manufacturing technicians. INFAME is a great way for businesses to establish and run their own program. It provides a skilled workforce and helps students get a great start to their careers. INFAME students receive advanced technical training with an added focus on professional behaviors, which are very valuable to prospective employers.”
For more information, visit www.imaweb.com or www.indianafame.com.
About the Indiana Manufacturers Association
Formed in 1901, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country and the only trade association in Indiana that exclusively focuses on manufacturing. Manufacturing is the driving force of Indiana’s economy, employing more people and contributing more to Indiana’s gross domestic product than any other industry.
The Indiana Manufacturers Association, representing more than 1,100 companies, is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana. The staff of the Indiana Manufacturers Association are recognized experts in areas including tax, environment, labor relations, human resources, energy, workforce development, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.imaweb.com.
About CenterPoint Energy
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy business footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.
The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.
For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.