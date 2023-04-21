RICHMOND - Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal are asking to speak with any recent or former employees of the My Way Trading Warehouse, which recently was destroyed by fire and forced evacuations of parts of Richmond.
The 14-acre warehouse for chipped, shredded and bulk plastics caught fire on April 11 and burned for several days, causing an evacuation of Richmond in a half-mile radius. Schools were cancelled for several days while environmental experts tested the air quality in the area.
Air Quality tests revealed asbestos in some of the debris, which was found several miles away from the site, including in parts of Ohio.
No cause of the fire has been determined yet.
Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking for former or recent employees of the facility to contact them as they investigate the cause and origin of the fire. This painstaking process could take several weeks as crews continue to put our hot spots and search through the rubble.
Recent or former employees of the May Way Trading Warehouse are asked to contact Investigator Ross Keasling at 317-509-0381 or by email at rkeasling@dhs.in.gov.
