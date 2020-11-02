SEYMOUR - Sunday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred along U.S. 50 (Tipton Street) near Burkhart Boulevard in Seymour.
The initial investigation by ISP investigators indicated that at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers with the Seymour Police Department were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 1600 E. Tipton Street to investigate a theft from the store.
Upon arriving in the area, the officers located a white male matching the suspect's description along Tipton Street who was allegedly in possession of stolen merchandise. The man fled from the officers on foot northbound across Tipton Street.
The investigation determined that the man entered a ditch in front of Taco Bell while armed with a handgun. Two Seymour police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. He was provided medical attention at the scene before being transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where he died as a result of the injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.
The Seymour Police Department requested that detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post conduct the investigation into the incident.
At this time, investigators are working to identify the man who was shot and to notify his family. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. His identity, as well as the identity of the officers involved, will be forthcoming.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office for review.
The Indiana State Police has been assisted by the Seymour Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County EMS, Seymour Fire Department, and Jackson County Coroner's office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.