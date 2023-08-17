JEFFERSONVILLE – A home owned by Jamey Noel – a mainstay in local and state GOP politics and the former sheriff of Clark County – was searched Wednesday by Indiana State Police.
ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz said warrants were served at the Old Tay Bridge home in Jeffersonville as part of an investigation into a Clark County public official. He said ISP doesn’t confirm the names of suspects during an investigation. The search was related to allegations of public corruption, tax evasion, fraud and ghost employment, according to Galaviz.
It was unclear as of Wednesday evening whether any arrests were made.
The home that was searched is registered to Noel. Members of the Jeffersonville Fire Department were seen carrying in saws and an axe into the house while ISP was searching the residence.
The search was ongoing as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Noel finished his second consecutive term as sheriff in 2022. He was unable to seek a third term last year due to state law.
His replacement, Republican Scottie Maples, who held high-ranking positions with the Clark County’s Sheriff’s Office under Noel, released a statement Wednesday evening indicating he’d alerted ISP of “potentially criminal behavior” by his predecessor’s administration uncovered during a review of the department’s budget.
“Because no one is above the law, I referred the evidence we uncovered to the Indiana State Police to ensure an impartial and independent investigation,” Maples said in the news release, referring any additional questions to ISP. “We’ll continue to cooperate with the independent investigation in every way we can.”
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the ISP is working with a special prosecutor. He declined to identify the special prosecutor.
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman said that the commissioners had only been made aware of the situation by what they saw reported in news coverage Wednesday.
He said they've had no conversations with the sheriff's department related to the investigation and declined to comment further.
Noel remained with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in 2023 as a major. In May, a CCSO spokesperson said Noel was using accrued leave days until his retirement in 2024.
POLITICAL, LAW ENFORCEMENT FIGURE
Along with serving eight years as Clark County’s sheriff, Noel holds multiple political positions. He’s also the co-founder of New Chapel EMS/Fire, which holds contracts in Floyd and Clark counties.
Noel is the chair of the Clark County Republican Party and the 9th District GOP.
He also has a lengthy public safety career. Prior to becoming sheriff, Noel served as an ISP trooper and was fire chief of the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2016, Gov. Eric Holcomb named Noel to his transition team to assist in the integration of Holcomb’s and former Gov. Mike Pence’s staff.
Pence moved on to be President Donald Trump’s selection as Vice President. In a 2017 interview with the News and Tribune, Noel said he was personally invited by Pence to attend the 2017 inauguration.
“[If you] take politics out of it, I’m friends with [Pence],” Noel said in the interview. “It probably had as much to do with it as anything. My daughter said it best, ‘Not only is he your friend, he’s been to our house and now he’s going to be the vice president.”
REALITY TV ROLE
Outside of Indiana, some may recognize Noel from his role in the documentary television show “60 Days in Jail.”
A&E Network initially featured the Clark County jail in the show in 2016. The show features “innocent inmates” who go undercover to help authorities improve jail operations.
RECENT CONTROVERSIES
Noel has been involved in several recent controversial issues.
Multiple female inmates filed federal lawsuits against Noel, based on his role as the supervisor of the Clark County jail, and other officials claiming they were sexually assaulted by male inmates and threatened by jail staff in the facility in 2021.
Eventually combined into one lawsuit, which is in the midst of settlement negotiations, the federal civil matter stemmed from an October 2021 incident when a corrections officer was arrested and accused of selling an access key fob to male inmates.
Noel has denied wrongdoing in the case.
In September 2022, Noel’s name appeared in a list of people who allegedly signed up for information about the far-right, anti-government group the Oath Keepers. The list was compiled by the Anti-Defamation League.
Noel denied any involvement with the Oath Keepers, and the Anti-Defamation League stated that the appearance of a person’s name on the list, which was leaked after a data breach, didn’t necessarily mean they were part of the organization.
A continuing issue locally has been over public contracts for New Chapel fire and EMS service, which Noel co-founded.
In October 2020, the Clark County Commissioners selected New Chapel as its sole ambulance provider and signed the business to a $700,000 contract, marking the first time the county subsidized a private contractor for the service.
New Chapel holds the ambulance contract for Floyd County outside of New Albany. Some have questioned the quality of New Chapel’s service and Noel’s influence on elected officials. There have been moves to attract other providers, though several officials have supported New Chapel and Noel.
The issue heated up in February when Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle was censured by the 9th District GOP and forbidden from running as a Republican for five years.
Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Archibald-Peters said the disciplinary action was primarily due to Konkle’s decision to vote for a Democrat as vice president of the council instead of a Republican. Konkle maintained the move was made because she voted to purchase new ambulances for Lafayette and Greenville in January, a move that was viewed by some as a way to potentially break away from New Chapel.
Noel recused himself from the 9th District GOP vote to censure Konkle.
REACTION FROM OFFICIALS
Larry Wilder, Noel’s attorney, told the News and Tribune they wouldn’t comment on Wednesday’s actions.
The News and Tribune reached out to public officials in the area for comment, though few responded or returned messages.
Ed Clere, a Republican state representative and candidate for New Albany mayor, did comment on the search.
“Sheriff Maples did the right thing by referring this matter to the Indiana State Police, and I have confidence in their ability to conduct a full and fair investigation, after which there needs to be complete transparency and accountability,” he said.
