MADISON - The staff at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge in Madison and Muscatatuck NWR in Seymour is notifying the public that they are entering their spring prescribed fire season.
The spring prescribed fire season typically runs between February and April 15. During this time, smoke may be visible above the refuges.
Prescribed burning on the refuge is conducted to improve wildlife habitat and reduce the accumulation of fuels that lead to severe wildfires.
Big Oaks NWR has historically treated between 10,000 and 14,000 acres annually with prescribed fire. A prescribed fire during this time period is especially productive for habitat management and brush control.
NWR personnel have informed local officials of these planned management actions.
Prescribed fire will only be conducted when conditions allow for safe implementation.
Any questions concerning the fall prescribed fire season may be directed to Refuge Manager Joe Robb or Fire Management Officer Brian Winters at (812)273-0783.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.