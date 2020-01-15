COLUMBUS - The Ivy Tech Community College Criminal Justice Program will host a State of Indiana Court of Appeals hearing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Columbus Learning Center Auditorium, 4555 Central Avenue, Columbus.
The hearing, which is part of the court’s traveling “Appeals on Wheels” program, is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the judiciary and appeals process. The court will hear oral arguments from attorneys in a real appeals case.
Traveling oral arguments are just like oral arguments in the Court’s Statehouse courtroom. A bailiff calls the court into session, the judges enter, and lawyers for the parties present their arguments to the judges and answer the judges’ questions.
Following the hearing, the court will take questions about the law and the judiciary in general, but not about the case they’ve just heard.
