SEYMOUR — JCB has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on September 29, 2020 by Amber Van Til, IBA President and CEO, in recognition of JCB’s Association involvement throughout 2019.
The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of JCB and as a Five Star Member bank,” said Van Til. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.” The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.
“We are honored to be recognized by the IBA and strive to continue our commitment to our communities and the IBA,” said Marvin Veatch, JCB President and CEO.
About JCB
Jackson County Bank (JCB) has been an independent financial leader for more than 120 years, providing a full range of traditional banking and other relevant services to their customers. JCB is guided by the core values of honesty, encouragement, accountability, respect and teamwork, which are at the HEART of the organization. With 10 convenient locations in five Southern Indiana counties, JCB is committed to delivering extraordinary service to every customer and community they serve. For more information, visit www.jcbank.com.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.