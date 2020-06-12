MADISON - Wednesday June 10, 2020, a Jefferson County man was arrested on a charge of child molesting after an investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.
The investigation began this week when the Indiana State Police was notified about a 13-year-old female victim reportedly being pregnant. The investigation led detectives to identify Manuel Lopez Velasquez, 26, as the father of the baby. Investigators also determined that Lopez Velasquez and the victim had been living together in Jefferson County and involved in a relationship.
As a result of the investigation, Lopez Velasquez was arrested on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 Felony.
He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
