JEFFERSON COUNTY — Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle head-on crash at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on Michigan Road near Dawson Smith Road in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Dupont man and seriously injured an Indiana Department of Correction employee in the second vehicle.
The initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police Versailles-Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by Raymond S. Beagles, 63, Dupont, was northbound on Michigan Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound white 2011 Chevrolet van driven by Padget Davis, 51, Hanover.
The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of Michigan Road.
As a result of the collision, Beagles sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Davis sustained serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The Chevrolet van was owned by the Indiana Department of Correction. Davis was on duty at the time of the crash. She was transporting a work release inmate back to the Madison Women’s Correctional Facility from her job when the crash occurred.
The inmate was transported to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison for treatment of minor injuries.
Investigators believe that Beagles had been consuming alcohol prior to the collision, which was a contributing factor to the crash.
Investigators also believe that his speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
Beagles was not restrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred.
Toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Madison Township and Clifty Fire Departments, Kings Daughters Hospital EMS, Stat Flight Medical Helicopter, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and Stanley’s Wrecker Service.
Information provided by ISP
