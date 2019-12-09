JENNINGS COUNTY - Friday, the body of a North Vernon man who was reported missing earlier in the day was located in his crashed vehicle on Ind. 3 near CR 650 S. in rural Jennings County.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office initially took a missing person report earlier in the day after Jimmy W. Turner, 69, North Vernon, went missing while he was delivering papers in southern Jennings County.
Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post assisted officers from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office in attempting to locate Turner.
When Turner and his vehicle were not located during an initial search of the area, a more thorough search of the area was organized for later in the day including police, local fire departments, and volunteers.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., a vehicle was spotted overturned in water off the west side of Ind. 3.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, Turner was located inside of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner's Office.
The initial crash investigation by Trooper David Owsley determined that, at approximately 7 a.m., Turner was southbound on Ind. 3 near CR 650 S. in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle overturned into a creek out of the view of passing motorists and there were no witnesses to the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, Jennings County EMS, numerous Jennings County fire departments, Jennings County Coroner's Office, and multiple volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.