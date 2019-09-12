INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Judicial Qualifications Commission is investigating the incident at a downtown White Castle that resulted in two Clark County judges being shot last May while the jurists were in town for a conference.
The judges, Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs, were involved in an altercation at the White Castle on West South Street with two other men, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, when they were shot.
Adams pleaded guilty on Monday in Marion County to misdemeanor battery charges and was received a one-year suspended sentence. Jacobs never faced criminal charges while Kaiser and Vazquez still have charges pending.
Kathryn Dolan, chief public information officer for the state Supreme Court, said in a written statement that the specific details of the commission’s investigation cannot be disclosed at this time but that she can confirm the existence of one.
“Given the public exposure of the incident and Judge Andrew Adams’ September 9, 2019 guilty plea, the Commission is taking the rare step to disclose that an investigation into the incident is ongoing,” Dolan said. She added that Adams will remain suspended while the investigation continues. Details could become public if formal charges are filed.
The Judicial Qualifications Commission operates under the supervision of the state Supreme Court and investigates allegations of misconduct, prosecutes violations of the Code of Official Misconduct and advises judges on ethical issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.