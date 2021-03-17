INDIANAPOLIS — A bill designed to streamline the process of prosecuting youth gun crimes erupted into passionate arguments about youth incarceration.
The bill, House Bill 1256, aims to give certain youth gun crimes a “home court” by assigning them to juvenile courts even if the youth is charged as an adult.
“The bill’s intent is to establish that juvenile court jurisdiction (which) will now have the original jurisdiction for gun possession,” Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, said Tuesday.
McNamara, the bill’s author, explained that some gun charges, such as “dangerous possession of a firearm” had no equivalent in adult court and must be adjudicated in juvenile court. But the bill, simple in its premise, drew testimony from several youth prosecutors and community organizers who used the bill to discuss bigger issues with violence in Marion County.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, introduced an amendment to the bill that would stop the automatic process of prosecuting a juvenile in adult court for a firearms possession charge.
“The fact that firearms are available so readily in the public is in issues that we all should be concerned about,” Taylor said. “But what we found is (these teenagers) … feel like the only protection they have is a firearm.”
Causes could be poverty, instability in their home lives or lack of education, Taylor said, but the court process put them behind their peers by incarcerating them in adult courts without context.
The amendment failed, but much of those who testified said they preferred that language.
“Do I feel that these kids should have guns? Absolutely not,” Tyler Alexander, a mentor with New Boy, said. “(But) I don’t feel that … these kids caught with a gun that second time should be waived to adult court.”
Alexander, whose group offers counseling to at-risk youth, said people should instead connect children to resources that can help.
McNamara emphasized that she wrote the bill to give these charges a home court and remained an advocate for juvenile justice.
Taylor rebutted, indicating that data showed these charges disproportionately impacted young black men.
“You’re voting for a piece of legislation you know in your heart of hearts is going to lead to and continue to have a disparate impact on Black boys,” Taylor said. “We are complicit in the (gun) violence because we continue to send 16-year-olds to adult court.”
Only Taylor voted against the bill, which heads to the full Senate for consideration.
