In an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities during this holiday weekend, the Indiana State Police are participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
Now through Labor Day, Indiana State Police will be conducting overtime patrols seeking dangerous and impaired drivers.
These patrols are supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Last year, one person died every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S., said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director.
"Every one of those fatalities could have been prevented," McDonald said. "Help us save lives by putting an end to this reckless behavior."
For over 20 years, law enforcement agencies across Indiana have been participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. This year, more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies will be taking part, joining thousands more across the country.
If you plan to consume alcohol, be sure you have a safe plan to get you home safely.
"Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving," McDonald said.
Motorists who encounter an impaired driver on the roadway are encouraged to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.