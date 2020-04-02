WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Lanesville man has been charged in Washington County for multiple felony charges resulting from a domestic battery and confinement incident that allegedly lasted several days.
The investigation began March 26, 2020, when the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg were contacted and made aware of the allegations.
Trooper Michael McCutcheon was assigned to investigate.
During his investigation, Trooper McCutcheon and ISP Sellersburg detectives learned that the incident began March 21, 2020, when the victim, along with her children, accompanied Joshua D. Hill, 33, Lanesville, on a camping trip to an isolated and private campsite in rural Washington County.
During the investigation, officers interviewed both Hill and the victim and obtained separate search warrants on Hill's vehicle and private campsite. Caseworkers with Indiana Child Protective Services also assisted investigators since much of the alleged incident occurred in the children's presence.
Monday, March 30, 2020, as a result of the investigation, Joshua D. Hill was arrested and charged with criminal confinement (Level 3 felony), strangulation (Level 5 felony), domestic battery (Level 5 felony), neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony), and intimidation (Level 6 felony).
Hill is incarcerated in the Washington County Jail with a $28,000 full cash bond.
