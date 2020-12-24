INDIANA - The deadline for submitting Lake & River Enhancement (LARE) applications for 2021 projects is Jan. 15, 2021.
The LARE program strives to protect and enhance habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued viability of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams through measures that reduce sediment and nutrient pollution.
LARE applicants receive technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects, which include logjam removal, streambank stabilization, and wetland creation. Applications must be completed and submitted electronically. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about LARE, see lare.dnr.IN.gov.
To learn more about the requirements of project applications or to submit a project application for LARE assistance, see wildlife.IN.gov/3302.htm.
