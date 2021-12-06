The deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) applications for 2022 projects is January 15, 2022.
The LARE program strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued viability of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams.
The program accomplishes this through measures that reduce non-point sediment and nutrient pollution.
Technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects is provided to applicants through the LARE program. Wetland enhancement, streambank stabilization, and logjam removal are just a few projects that LARE funds can be awarded for.
To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about LARE, see lare.dnr.IN.gov.
Applications must be completed and submitted electronically.
