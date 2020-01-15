INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus is pushing legislation that has an impact on the minority communities ranging from testing water in schools for lead contamination to reducing the price of insulin.
“The issues that the IBLC will focus on for the 2020 legislative session have impacted the lives of Indiana’s minority communities for decades,” said Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, at a press conference Tuesday announcing the IBLC agenda.
In addition to the lead contamination and insulin issues, Shackleford said the caucus will also work for a criminal justice bill that allows police to issue a summons for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses and another proposal that requires educational institutions to report their use of small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans.
The lead contamination bill dominated the lawmakers’ discussion.
“The lead in the water in schools were five times higher than what it should be and as you know, lead is a substance that really can stifle our children,” said Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, of the lead contamination that has been found in schools in her area.
Lead contamination in the soil in the East Chicago area has displaced more than one thousand families, said Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
“The soil contamination goes back three decades,” Randolph said, noting that seven schools in Hammond, two in East Chicago and others in the Crown Point area have had water that tested positive for lead.
His legislation, Senate Bill 214, would require that water in schools be tested for lead contamination every other year.
Jackson noted that exposure to lead affects the development of children.
House Bill 1076, authored by Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, would require law enforcement to issue a summons for nonviolent misdemeanors committed in the presence of a law enforcement official rather than arresting and jailing the individual.
“We are talking about people with families who have jobs and are being housed in county jails as they await trial for sometimes petty crimes. We can and should do better,” Pryor said in a written statement.
Shackleford said she has a proposal to reduce the price of insulin by requiring insurers to cap the total cost for a 30-day supply of the drug at $100, regardless of the amount or type prescribed.
The final proposed legislation would require the presidents of each educational institution in Indiana to report on progress made in awarding contracts to minorities, women and veterans, said Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.
