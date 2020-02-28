Twins Patrick O’Connor and Rose Ann Jones turn 80 years old today. However, it is only their "20th birthday," having been born on Leap Day. They were born to Patrick and Mary O’Connor on Feb. 29, 1940.
According to LeapYearDay.com, the odds of giving birth to twins on Leap Day are about 1 in 50,000. February 29 — Leap Day — is added to the calendar every four years as a corrective measure because the Earth does not orbit the sun in precisely 365 days.
The twins have always felt the significance of their rare birthday from when they were small children and their mother started to submit their story to the newspaper every four years.
"Probably when we were about four years old we started appearing in the paper every four years," Jones. "It was a big deal. Especially because we’re the only twins that have been born on Leap Day in Cass County that we know of.”
The siblings grew up in Logansport in a house located where McDonald’s currently stands on the west side.
“We were so close when we were little that we played together just the two of us. We used to do everything together,” Jones said.
O'Connor added, “We’d shoot marbles, basketball. She liked to ride my bike.”
“Well that’s cause I didn’t get a bike!” Jones interjected.
“I loved to roller skate,” Jones said. “I spent almost all of my time on my skates. He had a bike and I had my skates, and I loved to dance. I tried to teach him how to dance but he’s got two left feet.”
The twins spent a lot of time at Indiana Beach as kids and also have fond memories of the Carousel. Jones still enjoys riding with her grandkids and trying to grab the brass ring.
They had an older sister, Mary D’Andrea, who passed away in 1980. She was a writer and wrote for the society page, among other assignments.
The twins graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. Jones worked downtown at the Fashion Shop and later the Golden Rule before marrying and starting a family. Her last job was at J.C. Penney where she worked until 1996.
She has been legally blind since 1980. She sees only darkness in front of her but maintains some peripheral vision.
“I’ve learned to adjust,” she said.
Jones has done more than adjust. She even took up photography as a hobby despite her visual impairment. Rose Ann is also an ovarian cancer survivor.
“I was stage 4, near death, but it wasn’t my time. I still can’t believe I survived it,” she said.
That was over 25 years ago. She met her husband Dexter in her cancer support group. They enjoy spending time with Rose Ann’s four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
After high school, O'Connor attended St. Joseph’s College where he excelled in baseball. He later worked in pension planning and management in downtown Chicago for several years, commuting from the suburbs. Eventually, he made his way back to the Hoosier state.
After more than 30 years working with pensions, O'Connor accepted a position in security at an upscale apartment complex in Indianapolis. One day, he got a phone call from the boss, who had a special assignment for him.
“The best football player in history had just moved in and they wanted me to make sure everything was safe for him at night. It was probably the biggest thing that ever happened to me in my life,” O'Connor said.
“Well tell her who it was!” his sister exclaimed.
“You tell,” he replied with a smile. Jones conceded, “Peyton Manning.”
Manning became a good friend, O'Connor said. “He was such a nice guy. When he talked, it was truthful. No beating around the bush.”
When he moved from the apartment, Manning even took the time to autograph a couple of large boxes filled with items residents hoped to have autographed. O'Connor credits the football player for being very influential in his life, along with his college baseball coach.
O'Connor beat his own battle with bile duct cancer, giving him and his sister yet another common bond. O'Connor and his wife Wilma have been married for eight years and live in Noblesville. They have four grandchildren.
“She is now the most important part of my life,” he said.
The special bond these siblings have held from the beginning of their lives is unique and endearing. They have shared their life experiences with each other, during good times and bad, always supporting each other. They plan to celebrate their special birthday at the home of Jones' son in Carmel.
“We’re going to get together, eat, and talk, and talk and talk,” she laughed. “We usually go to a restaurant but we decided it’s better to be in a home because when you go to a restaurant you just sit across from one person there at a table. At the house we can walk around and visit everybody.”
She smiled at her brother and said, “It’s going to be fun.”
