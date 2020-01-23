INDIANAPOLIS—As the 2020 session of the Indiana General gets closer to the midpoint, committees Wednesday advanced legislation on health issues, including surprise medical bills, and education among others:
House Bill 1341: Requires the state to reach out to students with disabilities to inform them of training opportunities.
What it does: Graduates of Indiana high schools who received a certificate or left school because intellectual or developmental disabilities will be reached to connect them with better job training that will make it possible for them to gain employment. The State Advisory Council on the Education of Children with Disabilities is required to develop a plan to reach them before Oct. 1.
What happened: HB 1341 passed the House Education Committee Wednesday 13-0. An amendment passed by consent that made wording clearer, making sure the bill included all the students want to be identified. One senator voiced concern about the potential impact on small businesses, but he was assured after being told they would not be liable for the training.
What’s next: HB 1341 will now be sent to the full House for consideration.
Senate Bill 3: Focuses on the cost of healthcare with out-of-network professionals at in-network facilities.
What it does: SB 3 would require healthcare providers give patients good-faith price estimates at least five business days before treatment, except in emergency cases. Providers would have to charge patients receiving emergency care from an out-of-network professional at their in-network facility the same as they would charge if the professional were in-network. It also aims to lower or eliminate surprise bills when receiving planned medical care with the price estimate, which can be a range of prices instead of one definite price if including out-of-network care.
What happened: SB 3 passed the Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with a vote of 11-0 after including an amendment stating that the price estimate was not necessary with emergency care.
What’s next: SB 3 moves to the full Senate for debate.
Senate Bill 255: Allows for the sale of some types of insulin to be sold without a prescription.
What it does: SB 255 bill would put Indiana on par with 49 other states that allow individuals to buy human insulin without a prescription for their diabetes.
If the bill becomes law, it would mean that a Hoosier could obtain a lower-priced insulin over the counter at a potentially lower cost.
What happened: SB 255 passed the Health and Provider Services Committee by a 9-0 vote after hearing testimony from healthcare professional and diabetes advocates who said they support the legislation.
What’s next: SB 255 moves to the Senate floor for action.
House Bill 1080: Colorectal cancer screening.
What it does: The bill would mandate health insurance coverage for colorectal cancer screenings that follow new guidelines from the American Cancer Society. Those guidelines lower the screening age from age 50 to 45.
What happened: HB 1080 passed the House Insurance Committee by an 11-0 vote after an amendment clarified that the new age for insurance coverage for the cancer screenings would be 45. Backers of the bill said making the age earlier by five years would help catch any signs or evidence of cancer, such as polyps.
What’s next: HB 1080 advances to the House for further action.
