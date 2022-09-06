FAYETTE COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that seriously injured the passenger.
At approximately 8:42 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville.
Initial investigation reveals that Angela Alcorn, 39, of Liberty, was a passenger on an ORV when it lost traction on a hillside and slid backwards into a tree.
Alcorn was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital of Indianapolis from the scene in serious condition.
It was determined that Alcorn was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Assisting agencies include Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Everton Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, and Reid EMS.
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, please visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
