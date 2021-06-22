GREENSBURG - The 32nd annual Tree City Classics Car Show is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, in Rebekah Park on Greensburg's east side.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon, and the event is open to anyone interested in showing off their favorite ride.
"We are expecting anywhere from 50 to 150 entrants and maybe more if the weather cooperates with us," said club vice-president Jerry Moore. "In the past they've come from all over the state. We've had people from Ohio and Kentucky too."
Registration is $12 the day of the show; all proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics.
Participants will receive a dash plaque. There will also be a DJ spinning tunes, door prizes, pedal car drags, and food and concession vendors.
The top 50 entrants will be presented a trophy. Other awards include Best Bike, Best Truck, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best of Show, and President's Choice.
Admission for the general public is free.
"We invite everybody to come out and join us and have a lot of fun," Moore said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/treecityclassics or call Bill Friend at 812-593-0837, Mike Burger at 812-614-2644, or Jerry Moore at 317-395-6001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.