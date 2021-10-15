NORTH VERNON - Lowe’s is getting set to hire more than 85 new full-time associates during a job fair scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at the company's local distribution center, 1301 West JFK Drive, North Vernon.
The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer, though all offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
During Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day on Wednesday, the company is hiring more than 1,200 supply chain associates across 19 distribution facilities nationwide. The company hired more than 90,000 store and distribution center associates into permanent roles last year.
Day, night and weekend shifts are available.
No reservations or resumes are required for this hiring event.
Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com/hiring event.
Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s.
No experience or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID.
For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.
