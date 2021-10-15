Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.