MADISON – A Madison man already serving a prison sentence for battery with bodily injury to a minor was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police detectives on a charge of child molesting.
In February of this year, Indiana State Police Detective Nathaniel Adams arrested Christian Chase, 25, Madison, on charges of battery with bodily injury to a minor and neglect of a dependent.
The charges stemmed from a nine month investigation into allegations that Chase battered a child that was under his care in March and April 2018.
As a result of the original investigation, Chase was sentenced to four years incarceration in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Since the original investigation, detectives obtained information that Chase had allegedly molested a child in his care during the same time frame that the original battery offense occurred.
Through an interview with a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center, the victim indicated that Chase molested him while he was in the care of Chase in 2018.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case, with the new allegations, was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office. As a result, a warrant out of the Jefferson County Circuit Court was issued for the arrest of Christian Chase, now age 26, on a count of child molesting, a Level One felony.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles District served the arrest warrant on Chase, who is currently incarcerated at the Plainfield Correctional Facility.
He will remain in the Plainfield Correctional Facility pending his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Circuit Court on the new charge.
Det. Adams was assisted by Det. Andrew Mitchell, ISP-Versailles and the Indiana Child Advocacy Center.
Information provided by ISP
