COLUMBUS - Friday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Louisville, Kentucky man was arrested on numerous charges after leading police on a 20 mile pursuit through two counties.
The Indiana State Police initially received a report of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma traveling erratically on I-65 northbound in Jackson County.
Trooper Andrew Garrett located the vehicle and observed erratic driving behavior. The vehicle was also traveling well above the posted speed limit.
Trp. Garrett attempted to stop the vehicle on I-65 northbound near the 51 mile marker, just north of Seymour. The driver, Russell J. Bradley, 42, Louisville, Kentucky, accelerated and fled northbound on I-65.
Numerous troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office assisted in pursuing the vehicle.
Troopers deployed a tire deflation device near the 67 mile marker near Columbus in Bartholomew County. The vehicle slowed and eventually came to a stop on I-65 northbound near the 72 mile marker.
Bradley resisted officers at the scene before eventually being taken into custody.
Bradley was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was evaluated for injuries. He was soon discharged from the hospital and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated on numerous charges pending an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
A trooper sustained a minor injury to his hand while taking Bradley into custody. The trooper was evaluated at Columbus Regional Hospital.
Northbound lanes of I-65 were closed briefly during the arrest.
Bradley was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury, operating while intoxicated in a construction zone, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, criminal recklessness, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Regional EMS, and the Columbus Fire Department.
