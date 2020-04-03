CORYDON - Friday, April 3, Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Christian K. Pittman, 21, Corydon, on numerous felony charges including child sexual trafficking and rape.
ISP Detective Chris Tucker and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted in February after a 14 year old female run-a-way made allegations she had been raped by Pittman.
Detective Tucker and child advocates conducted a forensic interview with the victim and began an investigation. During the investigation, Detective Tucker received information that Christian Pittman drugged and raped the 14 year old.
Pittman originally came in to contact with the victim in January when he found her walking along the roadway in the early morning hours.
The investigation revealed Pittman forced the girl to perform sex acts on others for pay or in trade for drugs in the days that followed. The investigation also uncovered that Pittman had the victim pose for images that were then sold online.
Detective Tucker, working in conjunction with the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office, requested search and arrest warrants for Pittman, who was taken into custody without incident Friday morning.
Pittman is housed in the Harrison County Jail.
He has been charged with child sexual trafficking (one count, Level 2 felony); promotion of child sexual trafficking (one count, Level 3 felony); rape (two counts, Level 3 felony); human trafficking (one count, Level 5 felony); sexual misconduct with a minor (three county, Level 5 felony); and child exploitation (three counts, Level 5 felony).
ISP units were assisted by the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office and the Indiana Department of Child's Services.
