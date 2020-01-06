JEFFERSON COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that claimed the life of the operator.
At 8:35 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of S. River Bottom Road, Hanover, in Jefferson County.
Cory Garver, 35, of Madison, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.
Initial investigation determined Garver was operating his side-by-side ORV north on River Bottom Road when he came to a curve. Tire marks indicated the ORV was braking before the curve and continued off the roadway where the vehicle turned sideways, flipped and struck a tree.
Garver was wearing a seat belt, but not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Jefferson County EMS assisted on scene.
An autopsy will be conducted later this week by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
