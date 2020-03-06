INDIANAPOLIS – March 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Disability Awareness Month in Indiana, sponsored by the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities.
Disability Awareness Month is set aside each year as a time to recognize and promote the independence, integration and inclusion of all people with disabilities.
Unfortunately, persons with disabilities are sometimes turned into objects of ridicule. That’s why this year’s Disability Awareness Month campaign features the theme, “People, Not Punchlines.”
Rather than being the object of a joke, each person in this year’s campaign uses humor to open a conversation and highlight ways in which we can all understand each other better by seeing those with disabilities as real people who want to live, work, play and engage in their communities just like everyone else. Led by the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities, Disability Awareness Month promotes the independence, integration, and inclusion of people with disabilities, who represent nearly one-fifth of Indiana’s population.
