INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana’s infant and maternal mortality rates outpace poor countries such as Vietnam and Iraq, but bills addressing maternal health didn’t get far in the 2020 session of the state’s General Assembly.
Indiana has the United States’ third-highest pregnancy-related mortality rate, defined as a woman’s death during pregnancy or within one year after delivery. The state also has the seventh-highest infant mortality rate in the country, with about 600 infant deaths in 2017, according to America’s Health Rankings.
The only maternal health bill to make it to the state Senate floor this session, giving pregnant employees certain workplace accommodations, was reduced to a possible summer study committee despite Gov. Eric Holcomb’s vocal support.
“It’s an issue that resonated around the state,” Holcomb said last week. “I haven’t batted a thousand in any legislative session yet.”
Holcomb didn’t get enough support from Senate Republicans, including House Speaker Brian Bosma, of Indianapolis.
“I think there needs to be a study of the issue and its impact,” Bosma said last week. “Policymakers felt that they needed to know more about it.”
MATERNAL HEALTH CAUCUS
Shortly after the Senate gutted the bill on Feb. 3, state Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, established a maternal health caucus with the hopes of educating legislators before the next session.
“So that in 2021 they cannot say that they’re not educated, they cannot say that it is not a problem,” Summers said, adding a specific goal to address the discrepancy between white and black women.
In Indiana, the maternal mortality rate for black women is 53 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 41 deaths per 100,000 live births for white women.
Summers pointed to research that shows some medical professionals have an implicit bias against women, especially women of color, and their medical concerns.
“We know it’s not a social-economic issue because we’ve seen where famous people like celebrities, like Serena Williams, almost had to leave the hospital and go to another hospital to get services,” Summers said. “We know that it’s (because) of the color of our skin.”
ProPublica, a non-profit news organization, dedicated a reporting series to maternal deaths, finding that black women across the United States are nearly three times more likely to die from maternal health complications, such as the ones affecting Williams, a black tennis star.
Outside of the caucus, Summers hosted an educational meeting Feb. 21 with U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Indiana, and the Indiana Minority Health Coalition to explore opportunities for a partnership on maternal health issues.
Kris Box, an OB-GYN and the Indiana State Health Commissioner, discussed the state’s obstetrics navigator service and the need for state funding of the doula program.
Box said that the first report from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, based on 2018 data, hasn’t yet been finalized to help pinpoint variables such as proximity to a hospital.
Thirty-three of Indiana’s 92 counties either don’t have a hospital or their local hospital doesn’t offer obstetric services.
“Is it in more rural areas where we don’t have hospitals … (or) is it in more urban areas where we have a lot of mothers who don’t get into care?” Box asked. “We’re going to have a lot more information about that.”
Addressing maternal mortality, Box noted that Hoosier mothers have health risk factors, such as high rates of obesity, smoking and substance abuse.
“Moms that aren’t healthy are at a higher risk to themselves, and they’re at a higher risk for complications,” Box said.
FAILED BILLS
Summers filed a maternal health bill this session that didn’t receive a committee hearing. House Bill 1248 would have extended Medicaid coverage for women for a year after birth, covering postpartum complications.
“Women on Medicaid only get (a certain number) of days … to stay on services, as far as being pregnant,” Summers said. “We know that things don’t show up in 60 days, they don’t show up in 90 days, they may show up on day 60 or day 90. But if they don’t have services they cannot get healed.”
House Bill 1141, authored by state Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, died along with Summers’ bill in the House Public Health Committee.
Fleming’s bill sought to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control prescriptions following a health screening, blood pressure check and contraceptive counseling. She partnered with March of Dimes, a maternal and infant health organization.
“They recommend a minimum of 18 months (between children) because then you get a greater chance at a good start and prenatal care. … (And) I would say a less complicated delivery with a healthier baby,” Fleming said. “We identified that the biggest problem was access to birth control.”
Fleming explained that the limited hours worked by physicians and OB-GYNs, such as herself, creates a hurdle for women seeking birth control. In contrast, nearly every Hoosier lives within five miles of a pharmacy, according to Fleming.
“(This) is a very safe way to get birth control to women in states that have done this,” she said.
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
For Summers, the reason bills addressing maternal health haven’t gained traction in her 28 years at the Statehouse is simple.
“Because we’re women,” Summers said. “But you have a mother or a sister or a wife that’s of childbearing age. (They) are in jeopardy of losing (their) life. … It should not be this way.”
Still, Summers’ optimism is buoyed by Young’s interest in maternal health. The U.S. senator co-sponsored the federal Data Mapping To Save Moms’ Lives Act, which seeks information about areas with internet service gaps and high maternal mortality.
“I’ve really focused a lot on elevating the importance of this issue,” Young said. “I fought through some resistance, frankly, to investing in maternal health and reversing infant mortality, and we’ve met with success.”
For Fleming, the issue has roots in misinformation and a lack of education.
“I don’t think people are anti-women or anti-mothers,” she said. “I just think that they don’t have the information that they need.”
In a few weeks, Fleming will make her annual trip to Russia, where she helped to establish birth control clinics more than a decade ago.
“I’m embarrassed because their mothers and babies are safer in Russia than our mothers and babies here in Indiana,” Fleming said. “That’s a crisis.”
