RUSHVILLE – As he has done in the past, Mayor Mike Pavey is hosting a 5K run/walk with this year’s proceeds benefiting the Rushville Parks & Recreation Department.
The annual event is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start Saturday, May 27, and begins at Riverside Park Amphitheater near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water streets.
While the deadline for preregistration has passed, day-of registration will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at the amphitheater.
This event is a fast, scenic 5 Kilometer (3.1 mile) run/walk showcasing some of Rushville’s most attractive landscapes. Participants will leave Riverside Park and travel north through Rushville’s historic district on the way to North Veterans’ Memorial Park and the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge.
Those involved will enjoy the sights and sounds of spring as they wind their way through the park trails before heading back to Riverside Park Amphitheater where the race will conclude with the presentation of awards to division winners and refreshments for all participants.
“The city of Rushville Parks Department is committed to providing inviting and engaging parks for our stellar community,” Mayor Pavey said. “Their goal is to provide programs for all ages filling the needs of mental, physical and social health as well as quality spaces for gathering and playing.”
Rushville has approximately 90 acres of parks with five playgrounds, walking trails, picnic areas, and sports courts to maintain.
“We consider this a large asset to our community, but it requires large assets as well,” Mayor Pavey said. “We hope you will visit our parks, and we thank you for your support.”
This year’s 5K will offer multiple competitive running divisions for a total of 12 divisions for men and women with age groups from 19 and under, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 and over.
Walking divisions are non-competitive. Walkers will not be eligible for medals, but they will still have the option to be electronically timed as will all participants. Electronic timing is now optional for all participants. Only runners wishing to participate competitively must participate in electronic timing.
Pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt with their registration; race day registrants will receive a T-shirt on first come, first serve basis; race day registrants are not guaranteed a T-shirt. Pre-registrants may pick up their registration packet containing event T-shirt and electronic timing materials on Friday May 26, at the Rushville Police Department between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.