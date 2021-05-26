Get ready to cool off, Hoosiers. Most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches.
Pools opening as scheduled are at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks, and at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area [SRA]). In addition, the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.
The water slides and lazy river at Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday, but its leisure pool will be closed until mid-June. The public pool at Brown County State Park will open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31; however, the wading pool will be not in operation. The delays are the result of supply chain issues.
The public pool at Turkey Run State Park will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards; it is expected to open the first weekend in June. The public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.
The public pools at Mounds and Harmonie state parks remain closed, as announced earlier this year.
Applications are still being accepted for lifeguards. Positions are open to applicants age 15 and older. For more information, contact the state park property nearest you that is listed above. Phone numbers are at stateparks.IN.gov under “Find a park”.
Beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will open this weekend at Chain O’Lakes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Summit Lake, and Whitewater Memorial state parks; at Starve Hollow and Deam Lake SRAs; and at Brookville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, and Salamonie lakes, as well as at Ferdinand State Forest.
The aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park and the pools at Clifty Inn (Clifty Falls State Park), Potawatomi Inn (Pokagon State Park), Spring Mill Inn (Spring Mill State Park), and Turkey Run Inn (Turkey Run State Park) remain open for registered guests at each.
To view all statewide DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
