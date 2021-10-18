COLUMBUS — Early Monday morning a driver was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a deer on I-65 northbound near the 62 mile marker in southern Bartholomew County. The motorcyclist was killed and a Good Samaritan was seriously injured when they were struck by a second vehicle.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles, indicated that shortly before 2 a.m. a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Marcus Grayson, 34, Indianapolis, struck a deer while traveling northbound on I-65.
Grayson was injured in the crash and was lying in the roadway. Three witnesses stopped at the scene in an attempt to assist Grayson.
A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Todd M. Loquercio, 50, Franklin Park, Illinois, and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jamila Jenkins-Newson, 43, Indianapolis, both stopped in the northbound lanes of I-65. A 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Adam K. Whyde, 37, Beech Grove stopped on the shoulder of I-65.
A 1998 Peterbilt tractor pulling a trailer, driven by Lee H. Muller, 45, Danville, Kentucky, approached the scene while traveling northbound on I-65. Muller attempted to take evasive action to avoid the vehicles and pedestrians in the roadway. Muller’s vehicle struck Loquercio’s vehicle, Jenkins-Newson’s vehicle, and Grayson’s motorcycle. Muller’s vehicle also struck Grayson and Whyde, who was providing medical care to Grayson in the roadway.
Grayson sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.
Whyde sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was flown from the scene to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment.
Loquercio sustained minor injuries when he was struck by debris. He was treated for his injuries.
The investigation by Trooper Owsley and members of the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team is ongoing. Toxicology results are pending at this time.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus Regional EMS, Bartholomew County Fire Departments, and the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.
The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for approximately four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
