VERNON – The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society is hosting the 21st Annual Spring River Cleanup (a.k.a. “13th Annual Kevin’s Kleanup”) on Saturday, April 16.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Vernon Commons, located off Jackson Street in Vernon near the water access point.
A brief safety instruction, equipment distribution and group location assignments will be held before going to the river sweep locations.
The cleanup is conducted in memory of Kevin Jayne, former president of the Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to walk along the banks of the Musctatuck while collecting trash, or they may paddle a section of the river (must provide your own watercraft), while contributing positively to the environment and community.
Everyone is welcome to participate; children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.
All are encouraged to dress in clothing appropriate for outdoor work and relative to the current weather conditions.
Participants will conclude at noon at the Jennings County Highway Garage on N. Ind. 3 near the Jennings Fairgrounds to dispose of any refuse collected. On-site trash pickup can also be provided by the county highway department if you cannot bring collected trash. Contact one of the event coordinators for arrangement.
A free lunch will be provided from food donated by local businesses at the New Bethel Methodist food stand in the Jennings Fairgrounds.
Questions regarding the cleanup or sponsorship may be directed to: PR Coordinator Troy Jackson (812-592-0481) or Secretary Tom Moore (812-592-0319).

