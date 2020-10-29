INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana National Guardsmen will be deployed to the state’s 534 nursing homes within a month to supplement long-term care facility staff stretched thin by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Rusyniak, the chief medical officer of Family and Social Services Administration, said the Guard would allow the state and facilities to adapt more quickly with the virus.
“I think that’s what’s most important, is that within three weeks we really hope to have Guard (members) in all of the facilities,” Rusyniak said Wednesday. “We know that this pandemic is going to change week to week so we just want to make sure we get them everywhere.”
Brigadier Gen. Dale Lyles shared details of the guard’s deployment designed to combat the “surge” of cases and deaths in Hoosier nursing homes. Nursing home residents account for nearly 6% of COVID-19 cases but over half, or 56%, of COVID-19 deaths.
Lyles said that nearly 400 Guardsmen will be deployed to 133 facilities on Monday, followed by another 350 Guardsmen to 117 more facilities on Nov. 9 and, finally, 1,350 total Guardsmen by mid-November.
Guardsmen will assist with infection control measures, COVID-19 monitoring and prevention, data entry and testing as well as screening staff and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms. The assignment ends Dec. 31.
Rusyniak explained that nursing homes were ranked based on active outbreaks and activated because of the virus’ high community spread throughout the state.
“I think right now it’s just the right timing in terms of community spread and point-of-care testing to try to … do what we can to help offload the nursing home staff so they can do the work that needs to be done,” Rusyniak said.
Kris Box, the state’s health commissioner, recently recovered at home from COVID-19 and said facilities might request staffing support, especially if staff members are sick with COVID-19 or quarantining after exposure.
“We’ve heard that realistically they’re having to test so frequently and it is such a burden to document and record all of that information that it was taking personnel away from actual patient care,” Box said, explaining the deployment of the Indiana National Guard.
Facilities test based on their measured community spread, as dictated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), on a weekly or biweekly basis. Rusyniak said facilities were following those testing guidelines but that they may need time to analyze.
“Through this continual testing we’re going to be identifying more folks working in long-term care facilities earlier – particularly those that are asymptomatic,” Rusyniak said. “And hopefully (we’ll) see … decreasing outbreaks.”
New cases and deaths come as facilities reopen their doors to visitation, which Box said weren’t linked to cases.
“We, to date, have not identified that any specific cases have come into these facilities based on the fact that somebody’s family member came,” Box said. “My mother-in-law is in a facility and we don’t get any closer than six feet, we have to have our masks on, we’re still outside even when it’s 55 degrees and a little bit rainy.
“If other facilities are running their visitation that way I do not think that’s the way it’s coming in.”
Box said it was difficult to prevent physicians, nurses and other staff members from spreading the disease with the high community spread seen in most Indiana communities, prompting the state to distribute 2 million N95 masks to facilities to prevent spread.
