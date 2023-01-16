INDIANAPOLIS—Every day, 22-year-old Clayton Black, dressed in a tailored gray suit and tie, an Indiana government pin on his lapel, strides into the Indiana Statehouse with hopes of making an impact.
He’s just one of many, often young people working behind the scenes as the Indiana General Assembly has begun its 2023 legislative session. During this single session, hundreds of bills will be introduced, each facing a gauntlet of obstacles before it can become a law.
Twenty-something Adam Burtner, vice president of government affairs for the Indy Chamber, will be taking on his fifth legislative session and fifth as part of the Indy Chamber. He also has previous history serving as the executive director of hunger relief nonprofit HATCH for Hunger and in former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard's office of constituent services.
Burtner talked about his nerves during this time of year.
“Every time I testify, I get extremely nervous right before I go to the mic. And it's not because of the public speaking component, it is truly because I want to represent the Indy Chamber membership and our community most positively. And while it is irrational, I feel in that moment that it all depends on me.”
Butner continued: “For me, working in public policy is such a privilege and continues to be, in my mind, one of the few careers that can positively impact millions of people’s lives on a daily basis.”
First-year Republican legislative intern Black previously interned for then-Congressman Greg Pence in his Washington, D.C. office. He described the 2023 legislative session as someone new to the Statehouse.
“I knew I would have a lot on my plate. However, I knew that it would enhance my experience as an intern by witnessing how the House of Representatives processes a proposed state budget all the way from the Ways and Means Committee to its third reading. Overall, I am excited and eager to see how the legislative process plays out.
“I feel I'm where I belong, a place that helps Hoosiers on a daily basis.”
First-year legislative intern Marcus A. Lewis works for Sen. J.D Ford, D-Indianapolis. This week he could be found sitting in the Senate gallery, typing on his laptop.
“It’s incredibly nerve wracking because you're worried that there’s an incredibly high standard that you're going to be held to, and for the most part you are," he said. “I’m watching previous committees from last year and taking notes on those to better prepare myself for the 2023 legislative session.”
