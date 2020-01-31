INDIANAPOLIS—Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, announced that she is launching the Maternal Health Caucus to raise awareness and promote policies to reverse Indiana’s relatively high maternal mortality rate .
Summers, at a Statehouse press conference Thursday, said that some of the goals of the bipartisan caucus include collecting data, proposing legislation, funding community services and establishing a statewide maternity health task force that specifically addresses infant maternal mortality issues.
“The truth is that I really did not want to have to stand here and talk about this,” she said. “But in Indiana, women are dying at an alarming rate just because of pregnancy.”
Summers noted that Indiana has the third highest mortality rate in the nation and Hoosier women are dying at a rate higher than countries like Iraq and Vietnam, and not just during child birth however, but after as well.
“We know that women are also dying within that first year of having a baby,” Summers said. “Death is final and you don’t come back. All there are are memories.”
Indiana Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Robin Shackelford, D-Indianapolis, said the IBLC will be joining Summers in her effort in saving lives of new mothers across the state.
Shackelford said in Indiana the rate is 41 deaths per 100,000 births, and is worse for African American mothers. She said 53 black Hoosier moms die per every 100,000 births.
“I’m excited for the Maternal Health Caucus to put us back on the path to caring for women and improving outcomes for pregnant women and new mothers, especially black moms,” said Shackelford.
Indiana University professor Jack Turman said the creation of this caucus is very important because it is an important step to start making changes in social, economic, political and environmental circles to augment our Indiana health services to serve women.
Turman also said that America is the worst of the high-income nations for maternal mortality.
“Having a caucus about this serves as a very important, critical step to discovering what the social, cultural and economic barriers that are put forth are,” he said. “We must start building on assets to address this issue and not just continue to go into communities and focus on problems.”
Turman said he believes the caucus will help Indiana start making the changes needed in the legislative sector to help mothers.
