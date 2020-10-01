COLUMBUS – KPIT Technologies Inc. (KPIT), a leading software integration partner to automotive and mobility original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers, has announced plans to grow its Columbus Technology Center. The company plans to continue its recent hiring trend, adding up to 75 new jobs by the end of 2023.
"Indiana is leading a tech transformation in the Midwest with global companies like KPIT choosing to grow here and create quality career opportunities for Hoosiers," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "With a thriving tech ecosystem and the second largest automotive industry in the nation, our state is the perfect location for the convergence of these essential sectors."
KPIT, headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a subsidiary of Pune, India-based KPIT Technologies Ltd., which has been operating in the U.S. for more than 15 years. In 2019, KPIT concentrated its focus solely on the automotive and mobility sectors. KPIT plans to invest $350,000 to upgrade software and equipment and grow its team at its Columbus technology facility, increasing product development capabilities while better supporting its customer needs by leveraging local talent, universities and technology partners.
“The U.S. continues to be a key growth market for KPIT," said Sachin Tikekar, president and board member of KPIT. "Our earliest setup in the U.S. was in Columbus, Indiana with our strategic partnership with Cummins. Over the last 15 years, this relationship and investment in Columbus helped us initiate and expand our journey as a software integration partner to Automotive and Mobility very deeply. Today, the leaders in the Automotive and Mobility industry turn to us for solving the next generation of challenges. Coming back to Columbus and investing, reiterates our commitment to bring together the best of talent and drive innovation in Automotive and Mobility software for our clients worldwide.”
KPIT, which has a U.S. workforce of more than 500 engineers at its tech centers in Michigan and Indiana, committed to creating up to 175 new jobs and has already hired 100 new positions since late 2019 toward its goal. The company will continue to hire for positions in embedded software development and engineering. Interested applicants may apply online.
“KPIT Technologies operates at the intersection of that which drives so much of the Columbus, Indiana economy,” said Mayor Jim Lienhoop. “Advanced mobility technologies, engineering excellence, foreign direct investment, and engaging a diverse and talented workforce are all attributes that we find in common with KPIT, and we are pleased to welcome their new investment in our community.”
KPIT joins a growing list of India-based companies with operations in Columbus, including Axiscades and Birlasoft. Other leading India-based firms in Indiana include Appirio – a Wipro Company, Infosys, Novelis Corp. and more. Together, India-based companies in Indiana support more than 1,000 Hoosier jobs.
Approved by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC offered KPIT Technologies Inc. up to $3.2 million in conditional tax credits and up to $75,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. Greater Columbus Indiana EDC provided additional support.
About KPIT Technologies Ltd.
KPIT is a global technology company with software solutions that will help mobility leapfrog towards autonomous, clean, smart and connected future. With 7000+ Automobelievers across the globe, specializing in embedded software, AI & Digital solutions, KPIT enables customers accelerate implementation of next generation mobility technologies. With development centers in Europe, USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India. KPIT works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more information, visit www.kpit.com.
