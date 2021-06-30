INDIANAPOLIS — Some bills passed by the 2021 Indiana Legislature remain in legal limbo, including legislation that would allow the General Assembly to call itself into session.
But hundreds of others will become laws starting Thursday on the first day of July.
One of the most controversial new laws, Senate Enrolled Act 389, strips protections for certain isolated wetlands, approximately 53% of Indiana’s wetlands, allowing property owners to drain and fill the watery areas and avoid costly mitigation measures.
As originally written, more than 80% of wetlands could have been at risk, a concern for environmental groups rallying against the bill. Regulators from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Natural Resources also testified against the bill.
The bill also establishes the Wetlands Task Force, which will evaluate regulatory processes for wetlands. Since the bill uses a classification system to determine which wetlands can be drained, more changes could be forthcoming if the task force decides to change the system.
Lawmakers voted to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 5, which allows local elected officials to overturn city or county health department orders. Throughout the course of the pandemic, health officers passed mask mandates, fined noncompliant businesses and created capacity limits.
Author Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, described it as a system of “checks and balances” that allows elected officials, accountable to their constituents, to follow the will of the people. Since health officers are appointed, and not elected, they don’t have the same responsibility to voters.
While the state’s budget passed with unprecedented bipartisanship, both parties also came together to pass another key bill to reform Indiana’s police accountability system. House Enrolled Act 1006, largely drafted in a bipartisan summer committee, mandates de-escalation training and prohibits chokeholds. Additionally, it makes turning off a body camera with the “intent to conceal a criminal act” a Class A misdemeanor.
The final funding component of the bill, $70 million for updates and repairs at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy’s training facility, was approved in the state budget.
Perhaps most importantly, the bill makes it easier to share records among law enforcement departments for hiring, helping hiring officers weed out “bad actors,” and allows for the Indiana law enforcement training board to decertify officers who have committed misconduct.
