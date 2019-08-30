WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – There are more than 40,000 private ponds and lakes in Indiana, many of which are used for fishing and other recreations. Across the United States, people own more than 180 million acres specifically for the purpose of hunting and fishing. Landowners wishing to effectively manage their property for fishing and hunting will find value in a new Purdue Extension publication series that will serve as a comprehensive guide on pond and wildlife management.
Mitchell Zischke, a Purdue assistant professor of forestry and natural resources and Jarred Brooke, a wildlife Extension specialist, lead a team of Purdue experts who plan on releasing comprehensive publications and guides on pond and wildlife management. The project will consist of two field guides, factsheets, videos and a new website: https://extension.purdue.edu/pondwildlife/.
“The need for this project was highlighted by biologists and managers at the Indiana DNR and by Purdue Extension educators,” said Zischke. “Project leads decided to join forces on ponds and wildlife, as many private landowners work to manage their lands for both outcomes.”
The project’s factsheets and videos will focus on key topics from the field guide, such as pond fish stocking and forest management for deer. The information focuses on Indiana, but it may also be relevant to other Midwestern states.
All information on the series will be available through the project website. Printed copies of publications will be available at Purdue Extension events and sold through the Education Store, along with free downloadable PDFs. Prices will vary depending on the specific publication.
The first publication, titled “Stocking Fish in Indiana Ponds,” is available at the Education Store under product code FNR-569. The first publication for wildlife management is “Managing your Forest for White-tailed Deer,” and is set for publication in mid-August.
The Purdue team working on this project includes Fred Whitford, professor and director of the Purdue Pesticide program, and six county ANR educators: Amy Thompson of Monroe County, Bill Horan of Wells County, Bob Bruner of Clay and Owen counties, Dave Osborne of Ripley county, Jonathan Ferris of Wayne county and Phil Cox of Vermillion county. The project also partners with biologists and managers from a range of state and county agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.