INDIANAPOLIS—As Indiana ends 2020 still fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoosiers are urged to patiently await their time to be vaccinated, practice safety precautions and check on the mental health of themselves and others.
In Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final weekly virtual COVID-19 press conference, officials discussed resources like the federal COVID-19 stimulus package, statewide mental health hotlines and the growing number of COVID-19 vaccinations to give Hoosiers a sense of optimism moving into the new year.
Though the pool of who can be vaccinated will expand in January, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana State Department of Health, said 76,000 Hoosiers have been vaccinated and 110,000 are signed up to be vaccinated. The Indiana State Department of Health will be adding a dashboard to its website Wednesday showing the number of Hoosiers vaccinated.
Despite the hope that comes from the increase in vaccinations, Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, reminded Hoosiers to remain vigilant.
“So, in case there was any doubt, we are far from being out of the woods,” Box said. “We continue to lose Hoosiers to this disease daily.”
There were 109 new deaths Wednesday, with a total of 7,812 confirmed Hoosier deaths and 348 probable deaths since March.
The number of new positive cases declined during the month of December, with the peak at 8,460 new cases on Dec. 3. As of Wednesday, Indiana saw 4,819 new positive cases and a 13.7% positivity rate. There have been 505,017 cases in Indiana since March.
Due to a change in the calculation the dashboard uses, the positivity rate saw an increase. The change was made to help decrease the influence a small number of tests has on more rural counties’ seven-day positivity rates.
In further efforts to assist Hoosiers through the pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, unveiled mental health resources available to aid those in need.
“Disruption to our daily lives continues with recurrent needs for quarantine and isolation, changes to school and work schedules, unexpected illness of friends and family, and disruption to our social supports,” Sullivan said. “These will be ongoing until our collective actions and the vaccine help us get things under control.”
Sullivan encouraged people dealing with mental health issues to visit BeWellIndiana.com, where they can find resources and take a mental health assessment. Hoosiers in need can access trained counselors 24/7 by dialing 2-1-1 or texting HOME to 741-741.
Sullivan also recommended everyone stay in touch with friends and family.
“Even if it’s through phone calls, FaceTime or Snapchat, or the old-fashioned holiday letter, each of us should commit to connect,” Sullivan said. “Even if you don’t feel like you need to connect, the people you would be connecting with probably do.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun discussed the COVID-19 federal relief package at the conference, outlining major components like the Paycheck Protection Program, $600 direct payments and enhanced unemployment benefits of $300 per week.
The yearly income threshold to receive a payment is below $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for a couple. Parents of dependent children under 17 will receive an additional $600 per child.
Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Centers for Disease Control has released holiday guidance resembling information given out before Christmas and Thanksgiving. Box encouraged Hoosiers to follow the guidance to prevent increasing spread of the virus.
In reflecting upon the past year and his pandemic response, Holcomb said he wishes he could have taken further action to prevent over 8,000 Hoosier deaths.
“No one puts pressure on me like I do myself, and I look when I close my eyes at night, I wish I could have done more,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb described the death of Rep.-elect Luke Letow, 41, in Louisiana and said the virus works in strange ways, in this case killing someone who had no underlying conditions and leaves behind a wife and children.
“I just wish we had access to more answers, but the answer is getting through this together, the answer is relying on one another,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb extended Indiana’s emergency order through the end of January, but the halt to non-emergency procedures will end Jan. 3 as planned.
The next virtual COVID-19 press conference will be at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
