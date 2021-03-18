INDIANAPOLIS — With more than half of all state residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, getting Hoosiers to take the vaccine becomes the next obstacle for pandemic recovery.
The state opened up vaccine eligibility to those 45 and older on Monday, meaning that more than 2.7 million Hoosiers qualify based on age alone, not counting teachers, health care workers or emergency personnel. But as more become eligible, middle-aged and younger people seem more hesitant to take the vaccine and get the state toward herd immunity.
“Please do not take this disease lightly – get the vaccine to protect yourself and the people that you love,” Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the Indiana State Department of Health, said Wednesday at the weekly press conference.
Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the number of Hoosiers between 45 and 50 who signed up within just 48 hours, over 93,000 or 23% of that age group, to show that the vaccine was still in demand but admitted that outreach was still needed.
“You’re going to have every politician or elected office holder preach all of the reasons why (you need) to get vaccinated,” Holcomb said. “At the most basic level, having a peer of yours testify that they had it … is just a little bit of assurance and is very persuasive.”
Kris Box, the state health commissioner, noted that younger age groups could continue their lives throughout the pandemic to a greater degree than older groups – who feared dying from the virus.
“Many of (our elderly people) stayed home and missed everything,” Box said. “What we want to do is to protect everybody – even that person that we may not know, who may be at risk.”
But those in middle age are still at risk if they contract the virus. An analysis of state and national data found that those between the ages of 40 and 50 were still 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19 complications than those between the ages of 20 and 30.
“I really want our 40- to-50-year-olds to hear that – even though you may fancy yourself healthy and think that you would probably do fine, a lot of people in their 40s and 50s have underlying conditions they’re not aware of yet,” Weaver said. “That’s why (the state and the federal government) are specifically calling them out so that we can get them in now and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Some minority populations, such as Black Hoosiers, may also hesitate to take the vaccine due to long-standing health care discrimination and racism in the medical field.
“We’ll continue to work with those individuals in those populations or communities where we know there’s particular vaccine hesitancy,” Box said.
The state also highlighted larger clinics with more available appointments in the press conference, saying the sites have had more appointments than they could fill.
Sites include Clark County Medical, Floyd County’s Baptist Floyd Hospital, Grant County’s Marion General, Hendricks County’s Hendricks Regional, Knox County’s Good Samaritan Hospital, Marion County’s Ascension St. Vincent and IU Health Neuroscience Center, Orange County’s IU Health Paoli, Ripley County’s Margaret Mary Health, Rush County’s Rush Memorial Hospital, Shelby County’s Major Hospital, St. Joseph County’s Hedwig Memorial Center, Vanderburgh County’s St. Vincent and Downtown Clinic, Vigo County’s Landsbaum Clinic and Wayne County’s Kuhlman Center.
All of these sites can be found on the vaccine portal using the ZIP code in the search engine at vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.
Mobile vaccine units will visit counties with limited vaccine access and high percentages of vulnerable populations. The mobile clinic will start with Elkhart, Tippecanoe and Floyd counties with ongoing expansions.
