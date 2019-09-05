INDIANAPOLIS— Hoosiers interested in becoming teachers have until Nov. 30 to apply for a Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.
“Hoosier students deserve motivated, quality teachers, and this scholarship is designed to attract just that,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We continue to be encouraged by the commitment of these future educators and look forward to the positive impact they’ll have on their students.”
Through this scholarship, students can apply for up to $7,500 per year, or $30,000 total in financial aid.
Preference will be given to high school students who graduate in the top 20% of their class or score in the top 20th percentile score on the SAT or ACT. In order to keep this scholarship students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and take 30 credit hours a year. College freshmen and sophomores also are eligible.
“I was so excited to receive the news,” said Makenna Norman, an IU Kokomo student who is a recent Next Generation Hoosier Educators scholarship recipient. “I want to make an impact on children’s lives, specifically in high school. As a teacher, you have one of the most important, profound impacts on people.”
The scholarship legislation was authored by House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, in 2016 and is offered through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. In its three years of availability it has benefited more than 40 Hoosiers.
Students can apply through ScholarTrack.IN.gov. Two hundred students will be selected based on academic achievement, teacher nomination and an interview process.
Last year, 393 students applied from 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Finalists will be selected on Jan. 10, 2020, and the interview process will take place on March 14.
