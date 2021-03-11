BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY - The suspect in a multi-agency pursuit was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after fleeing and firing on officers during the pursuit.
The preliminary investigation reveals that around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, Brown County authorities contacted neighboring agencies and requested officers be on the lookout for Martin Louis Douglas Jr., 30, of Nineveh. Authorities advised Douglas was despondent and may be armed. Douglas was reportedly driving his maroon Ford pickup truck eastbound towards Bartholomew County and possibly intended to harm one or more acquaintances.
An officer with the Columbus Police Department soon spotted the Douglass truck near CR 450 S and 300 W. in Bartholomew County and attempted to stop the vehicle; however, Douglas refused to stop and fled from the officer. Other officers soon joined in the pursuit, including troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department. The pursuit continued on area roads in southwest Bartholomew County and northern Jackson County, where Jackson County deputies also joined in the pursuit.
Douglas was reported to be driving erratically and at high speeds and had successfully avoided tire deflation devices placed in an attempt to stop his truck. The pursuit continued toward CR 300 W. and Ind. 58 south of Columbus, where the truck eventually struck a tire deflation device. Douglas then allegedly stopped in the roadway and fired approximately 15 rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at pursuing officers. Officers then returned fire. Investigators believe at least three police vehicles were struck by rounds from Douglas's weapon in the altercation, including two Columbus Police Department vehicles and an Indiana State Police SUV. Douglas then continued driving north and entered a cornfield near CR 300 W. and Deaver Road, stopping his truck several hundred feet off the roadway.
Officers surrounded the truck, and the Columbus Police Department SWAT team arrived a short time later. The South Zone Indiana State Police (ISP) SWAT team also responded to the scene as officers attempted to negotiate with Douglas.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and after an approximately five-hour standoff, Douglas exited his vehicle and picked up a second AR-15 style rifle from a box in the rear of his truck. ISP SWAT team members then fired and struck Douglas.
Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office, and ISP Sellersburg Post detectives and crime scene technicians were called to investigate.
No officers were injured in the incident. This information is the result of a preliminary inquiry and this case remains under investigation as ISP detectives will conduct multiple interviews in the coming days and review any pertinent information and any possible video.
No further information is currently available.
The Indiana State Police received assistance from the Columbus Police Department, The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, and the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
